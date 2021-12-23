Louise Thompson announces birth of first baby after spending five weeks in hospital

Louise Thompson has announced she’s given birth to her first baby.

The Made In Chelsea star welcomed a baby boy five weeks ago but she has revealed she’s been “very unwell” since the birth.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Louise told her fans that she has been “recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications”.

What did Louise Thompson say?

In a lengthy post, Louise said: “This post isn’t an easy one for me to write. I have so many things that I want to say but at the same time I’m struggling to find the words to explain what has happened to me and my family so for now I will keep it quite simple.

“The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell.

“5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU.”

Louise detailed the traumatic time after welcoming her first baby (Credit: ITV)

What else did Louise say about the birth?

Louise continued: “Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery, I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.

“In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me…

“…but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world – a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.”

Louise then urged people to start “enjoying every minute detail in life”.

She added: “The reality is that I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that’s just part of the me now and part of my recovery.

“It’s not going to be easy or linear but thankfully I am being offered some very valuable psychological help and the good news is that I’m starting to experience some good hours as well as bad ones.

“I want to finish with some happy news.

“I have been given the green light and been discharged from hospital which means that I’m able to recover from the comfort of my own home for Christmas.

“For the first time in a month I actually see a future where I get to live peacefully on this earth with my son.

“I can’t wait to start our new journey together as a family of 3 and to start bonding little baby Leo.”

Louise and Ryan have been together since 2016 (Credit: Splash)

The news comes a year after the couple tragically suffered a miscarriage.

As a result, when they announced her pregnancy in May, Louise said that they were being extra careful over fear it would happen again.

She admitted to finding the first 12 weeks ‘stressful’, with fatigue kicking in and hormones proving ‘a major killjoy’.

But in the beaming picture, Louise looks tearful as she sits on Ryan’s lap, with her other half holding the baby scan while she grips onto baby shoes.

How long have Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey been together?

The exercise-loving pair first got together after meeting at a Mayfair gym in 2016.

Ryan made his first appearance in Made In Chelsea in August that year, and soon after they moved in together.

In 2018, the couple got engaged after flying to Los Angeles for his birthday.

Ryan got down on one knee during a hike.

Ryan later told OK!: “I didn’t have a speech, but I had a few things I wanted to say.

“I said something like: ‘I’ve had the best birthday ever, but there’s one more birthday wish I’d like. Will you marry me?”

