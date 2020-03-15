Louise Redknapp's fans beg her to cancel tour amidst coronavirus crisis

Singer Louise Redknapp is currently on a nationwide tour, but many of her fans have urged her to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO (World Health Organization) has advised the global public to try their best to stay at home and avoid social gatherings to prevent the deadly virus from further spreading.

However, this hasn't stopped Louise, 45, as she continues her Heavy Love tour.

The mum-of-two and ex of former footballer Jamie Redknapp shared a photo of her performing last night in Cardiff, Wales.

Louise is currently on a nationwide tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing to her some 685,000 followers on Instagram, she captioned the photo with: "Thank you Cardiff. What a great crowd lots of love to everyone that made it down tonight during."

One disgruntled user advised: "Perhaps consider cancelling due to the current climate. We must flatten the curve. Such unprecedented times!"

Perhaps consider cancelling due to the current climate.

Another urged: "Oh Louise, please... I'm a big fan but you need to think about the health of your fans, and not take your lead from this irresponsible government policy which is going to change from one day to the next anyway. Be on the right side of history."

A third wrote: "The rest of the world is in isolation and the UK are still allowing concerts, for goodness sake!"

And a fourth posted: "Go home Louise do your part to flatten the curve even if your government has not acted yet."

However, a few users did jump in to defend the former Eternal singer, with a couple saying that the UK government has yet to ban social gatherings - despite many other countries having done so.

One user's comment included: "No mass gatherings have been banned yet so no reason to cancel yet. I’m sure all gatherings will be cancelled soon but until then people still want to live and carry on as normal lives as possible."

Many defended Louise (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

And another wrote: "Hope to see you at Leeds. People just need to wash hands as per government advice and stop panic buying."

Many other concerts and tours have been cancelled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

To date the likes of The Who, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Avril Lavigne, Green Day and My Chemical Romance have all cancelled upcoming shows due to coronavirus fears.

