Louise Redknapp's cute tribute to son Charley on his birthday

Louise Redknapp has posted a touching tribute to her oldest son, Charley.

On his 16th birthday, she posted a series of snaps of the pair together.

Referring to the super tall Charley as her 'big boy', Louise sang his praises.

Mum of two Louise Redknapp had some sweet words for her eldest (Credit: ITV)

Louise Redknapp's pride in son Charley

Louise wrote: "To my amazing big boy @charley_redknapp. I’m so proud of the man you’re becoming.

Now stop growing and eating me out of house and home.

"You make me laugh, you make me strong and to have you by my side means we’ll always be Ok.

Charley and Beau, 12, are Louise's sons with her ex, footballer Jamie Redknapp.

View this post on Instagram My dude 💙 16 Today @charley_redknapp x A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Jul 27, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

"I don’t know what I would do without you! Happy 16th Birthday babe, I love you."

But Louise didn't leave it there.

She added: "Now stop growing and eating me out of house and home."

Fans and friends were quick to add their comments.

And many of them remarked how much Charley looks like Louise - if not in height.

Former athlete Denise Lewis wrote: "Looks so much like his mamma x"

All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis penned: "Your twin Lou!"

Another fan simply wrote: "Proper unit! Happy birthday."

Jamie Redknapp also shared a tribute to son Charley (Credit: Splash)

Jamie Redknapp's embarrassing pic

However, dad Jamie was much less sentimental in his tribute to his son.

A day earlier, he posted a pic of Charley without a stitch on when he was a toddler.

Then Jamie added the message: "My boy is 16 today. Keep working hard at everything you do and that includes school work and not just rugby !!! Im incredibly proud of the man you’re becoming keep listening and learning be well mannered and kind and you will go a long way.

"Can’t wait to beat you at golf tomorrow. Love you big man. Your Dad xx."

How many children do Louise and Jamie Redknapp have?

As well as Charley, who turned 16 on July 27, 2020, the former couple have another son.

Beau, 12, is Charley's younger brother and was born November 10, 2008.

