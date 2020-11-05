Louise Redknapp treated by sons Charley and Beau as she celebrates birthday

Louise Redknapp appeared delighted after being treated by her sons Charley and Beau on her 46th birthday.

The former Eternal star filmed her two boys as she celebrated her low-key birthday in her Surrey home on Wednesday evening (November 4).

The video showed Charley, 16, and Beau, 11, sweetly presenting their mum with a chocolate cake as they sang over the candles.

Louise Redknapp celebrated her birthday with her sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows support to homeless charity as lockdown begins

What did Louise Redknapp share?

At one point, Louise recorded Beau as he flashed the peace sign to the camera.

Alongside the clip, the singer wrote: “Ahhh my boys…..”

Louise shares her sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The former couple called it quits in 2017.

The Eternal star filmed her son Beau (Credit: Instagram Story/louiseredknapp)

Read more: Gino D’Acampo stuns fans with ‘beautiful’ daughter Mia in new snap

Back in June, Louise admitted she was finally ready to start dating again after Charley gave her the green light.

Opening up to The Sun, she shared: “I’m very single at the moment, which is not a good thing. My eldest is 15 and super-protective over me.

“One morning he said to me, ‘If you ever did want to go on a date, I’d be OK with it.'”

Louise went on: “It was actually a big moment as he’d always been quite vocal that I’d never go on a date. They always hope their mum and dad will work things out.”

Louise indulged on chocolate cake (Credit: Instagram Story/louiseredknapp)

Louise’s family heartbreak

It has been a tough few weeks for Louise, who sadly lost her dog Corky last month.

The star shared an emotional tribute to the rescue pooch on Instagram.

She wrote: “I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we lost our gorgeous boy Corky yesterday…

“I’m gonna miss the howling when there is someone coming in the house, the drool on the floor when there is food around and the big cuddles on the sofa.”

Louise also posted a string of photos of herself and Corky together.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.