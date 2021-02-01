Louise Redknapp has treated Instagram fans to a sizzling shot of herself in hotpants as she promoted her new autobiography, You Got This.

The 46-year-old Eternal singer is set to release the book in March, which will reportedly detail her divorce from ex-husband Jamie.

While promoting the novel on Instagram, Louise effortlessly positioned herself on a chair as she gave followers a first glimpse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

What did Louise Redknapp say?

The snap showed the cover of her new book, titled You’ve Got This: And Other Things I Wish I Had Known.

Meanwhile, Louise was dressed in hotpants, a black hoodie and personalised printed socks.

Louise you don’t age!

Alongside a heart emoji, the singer penned: “You’ve Got This.”

Fans flocked to compliment the stunning snap, with one saying: “Louise you are so beautiful.”

Louise Redknapp took to Instagram to promote her new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second commented: “Louise you don’t age! Stunning.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Looking forward to reading your book.”

What should fans expect from Louise’s book?

You’ve Got This will apparently touch upon Louise’s life over the past 20 years.

As well as detailing her success with girl band Eternal, it will also cover her career as a solo artist.

Louise will reportedly talk about Jamie in her new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, it will include her battle with endometriosis and her divorce from partner Jamie.

The couple split in 2017, shortly after her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more: Harry Redknapp: Football legend reveals his goal for 2021 is to join EastEnders

While they may not be together, the former couple continue to successfully co-parent their sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

Discussing their parenting arrangements, Louise previously explained: “We have a great system of co-parenting between us. Our rule is that while one of us is working the other is with them.

Louise’s book is out in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so we can have them.”

In fact, the couple recently reunited with their sons on Christmas Day.

Read more: Louise Redknapp leaves fans emotional with tribute to beloved late dog Corky

During the festive celebrations, the pair were spotted together as they opened presents with Charley and Beau.

Meanwhile, Jamie has since moved on with Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.