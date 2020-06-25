Louise Redknapp stuns fans with no make-up selfie in lockdown

Singer Louise Redknapp has showcased her natural beauty in a stunning no-makeup snap.

The 45-year-old star wowed fans as she took to Instagram to share the photo yesterday (June 24).

The black and white shot shows Louise soaking up the sun in her home without a scrap of make-up on - and she certainly still looks incredible.

She wrote: "Enjoying this lovely weather so much... 😎 enjoy guys x."

Fans rushed to compliment the former Eternal star, with one writing: "Sunny days suits you 🔥🔥 ."

Another said: "You are looking really good, hope you get a lovely tan."

A third gushed: "Ohhhh Louise, always been stunning."

Louise treated fans to the stunning selfie on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

Looking for love

The selfie comes days after the mum-of-two revealed she is ready to start dating again after her teenage son Charley gave her the green light.

Louise was previously married to retired football star Jamie Redknapp between 1998 and 2017.

Louise, who has Beau, 11, and Charley, 15, with Jamie, told The Sun: "I'm very single at the moment, which is not a good thing.

"My eldest is 15 and super-protective over me. But he knows he can talk to me about anything and doesn't need to be embarrassed, I'm so open.

Fans rushed to compliment the singer in her latest snap (Credit: Splash)

"One morning he said to me: 'If you ever did want to go on a date, I'd be OK with it.'

"It was actually a big moment as he'd always been quite vocal that I'd never go on a date. They always hope their mum and dad will work things out."

Louise also likened her divorce experience to a "grieving process".

The West End star said it was like "watching someone else's life unfold" and "anybody who's been through a divorce knows that it kind of comes and goes, like a grieving process".

Louise is ready for love again following her split from Jamie (Credit: Splash)

Co-parenting during lockdown

Louise and Jamie - who split in 2017 - are currently co-parenting their sons during the ongoing pandemic.

The former footballer recently said things are "working well" as they share parenting duties.

However, homeschooling in lockdown has proven a little difficult for the dad-of-two.

The 46-year-old told The Mirror: "I’m sharing the kids with Louise, which has worked out really well.

"Homeschooling has not been easy though, and my respect level for teachers has gone through the roof."

The couple's 19-year union officially ended after Louise filed court papers citing Jamie's "unreasonable behaviour" in 2018 - and he chose not to contest the claim.

