Louise Redknapp stuns fans as she shows off toned abs in bikini photo

Singer Louise Redknapp has left fans stunned while flaunting her bikini body in a sizzling new shot.

The 45-year-old proudly showed off her enviable figure and abs on Instagram, where she stripped down to her “summer essentials”.

The shot showed Louise modelling a black bikini and an oversized shirt on holiday.

What did Louise Redknapp post?

Making the most of the hot weather, the former Eternal star went makeup free while her blonde hair was loosely waved.

Sharing the snap with her 711k followers, Louise wrote: “My Summer Essentials @loulovesbylouise.”

Fans rushed to compliment the post, with one saying: “Wow, you look incredible Louise.”

Another gushed: “This bikini is gorgeous, you look amazing Lou xoxo.”

Louise Redknapp stunned fans as she showed off her bikini body on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise is currently making the most of some time away from her sons Charley and Beau.

The two were recently spotted visiting Cornwall with their dad, Jamie Redknapp.

During the break, the trio headed to the Cornish Arms restaurant in St Merryn and enjoyed a spot of surfing at a local beach.

Jamie shared a snap of Charley, 16, and Beau, 11, as they posed for a shot together and wrote: “Trust me, this is a one off.”

The former Eternal star modelled her ‘summer essentials’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise Redknapp ready to move on?

Louise is reportedly ready to find love again following her split from former footballer Jamie.

The musician was married to him between 1998 and 2017, but has since revealed how her sons have given her the greenlight to start dating.

They always hope their mum and dad will work things out

Louise told The Sun: “I’m very single at the moment, which is not a good thing. My eldest is 15 and super-protective over me.

“But he knows he can talk to me about anything and doesn’t need to be embarrassed, I’m so open. One morning he said to me, ‘If you ever did want to go on a date, I’d be OK with it’.

Louise and Jamie called it quits in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It was actually a big moment as he’d always been quite vocal that I’d never go on a date. They always hope their mum and dad will work things out.”

Louise also likened her divorce experience to a “grieving process”.

She admitted it’s been “really tough” and she’s a “real softie”, adding: “I still want to be his best friend, which is impossible.”

