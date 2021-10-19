Louise Redknapp was reportedly “shocked” after learning about her former husband Jamie’s wedding plans.

The ex-footballer tied the knot with his pregnant girlfriend, Frida Andersson-Lourie, in London this week.

And it’s reported that the nuptials caused “mixed emotions” for ex-wife Louise.

Louise Redknapp ‘shocked’ over Jamie and Frida’s wedding

Despite knowing about the ceremony, Louise was apparently still shocked over the news.

A source told OK!: “Louise was quite shocked, she only found out very recently. They kept it very under wraps, nobody even knew they were engaged.

“It’s very mixed emotions for her, it’s difficult because she’s spoken quite openly about her regret. She’s blamed Strictly quite a lot but, unfortunately, you can’t turn the clock back.”

According to the insider, the singer only knew about the wedding as their children were attending.

Louise and Jamie share two sons together, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12.

Furthermore, the former footballer is currently expecting another child with Frida.

The insider added: “Louise didn’t have a lot of time to prepare because Jamie just wanted to be married before the baby was born.”

It follows shortly after Jamie and Frida tied the knot at Chelsea Registry office.

The happy couple were pictured at the registry office yesterday, but are yet speak publicly about the nuptials.

ED! has contacted Louise’s representative for comment.

What has Louise said about her marriage breakdown in the past?

Meanwhile, Louise and Jamie parted ways in 2017.

The news followed shortly after Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Since their split, the mum-of-two has spoken openly about their marriage on several occasions.

During an appearance on The One Show, Louise admitted that her sons were her “saviour” at the time.

She said: “I was going through a hard time and I think what I did learn is you do have to get broad shoulders in life sometimes.

“Surround yourself with good people, keep your chin up and just keep on going. My boys were an absolute saviour, and my mum.”

She also hinted that Strictly led to the breakdown of their marriage.

In her book, You’ve Got This, Louise penned: “If I’d done the show four years earlier, this wouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t have walked away from my marriage.

“I still wish I’d done things differently because I feel like I hurt a lot of people and I’ll always be sorry for that.”

