Louise Redknapp has taken to Instagram to praise ex-husband Jamie’s mum Sandra – plus a series of other “inspirational” women in her life.

The 46-year-old Eternal singer, who shares two children with ex Jamie, announced they were divorcing after 19 years of marriage in 2017.

But it appears Louise still shares a close bond with her former mother-in-law.

What did Louise Redknapp share on Instagram?

Louise shared a string of photographs as she celebrated International Women’s Day.

In one, the singer was seen standing between Sandra and her mum Lynne Nurding.

Louise also included a childhood photo, while another showed her smiling alongside Whitney Houston.

Captioning the post, Louise wrote: “I just wanted to share some of the women in my life who have either inspired me or helped shape me as woman – THANK YOU.

Louise Redknapp has praised her former mother in law Sandra (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Happy International Women’s Day.”

The heartfelt tribute didn’t go unnoticed by Sandra, who posted a string of pink heart emojis.

I just wanted to share some of the women in my life who have either inspired me or helped shaped me as woman.

Meanwhile, Louise commented back: “Always.”

Sandra and husband Harry were as surprised as anyone following the couple’s split in 2017.

Harry with his beloved wife Sandra (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, the former footballer manager admitted the news left him “choked”.

He explained: “I was choked, absolutely, I just never ever, ever could see that happening. I thought they were getting married forever. They were such a lovely couple together.

“It came completely out of the blue. They were not a showbiz marriage if you like.”

In addition, Harry added: “Lou just did not want to be anywhere without Jamie. They were very, very down to earth, the pair of them. It was a shock when it happened. Very sad.”

Jamie and Louise split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise opens up on her divorce

Meanwhile, last week, Louise admitted her sons were her “saviour” during her divorce.

Appearing on The One Show, she said: “I was going through a hard time and I think what I did learn is you do have to get broad shoulders in life sometimes.

“Surround yourself with good people, keep your chin up and just keep on going. My boys were an absolute saviour, and my mum.”

Furthermore, it comes after Louise admitted she “almost stepped in front of a bus” following her split from Jamie.

She told You magazine: “I would be standing in Central London, watching the buses whizz past and I would wonder whether it would be easier for a bus to take me out.”

In addition, the couple share sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

