Louise Redknapp reveals harsh rejection after ‘meeting’ man on dating app

Louise Redknapp has revealed she was brutally rejected after meeting a man on an online dating app.

The Eternal singer, 46, admitted she hasn’t had much luck since her divorce from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The former couple, who share sons Charley and Beau, split in 2017.

Louise Redknapp has turned to online dating to find love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Louise Redknapp say?

Since then, Louise has turned to dating apps to help find a man.

In an extract from her new autobiography obtained by The Sun, the star opened up on her online dating disaster.

Louise wrote: “I had what I thought was a good chat with a guy, and then one day he asked me what I was up to.

“I said, ‘Oh, I’m just going for a bike ride’. And that was the end of that. It’s been five months and no reply.”

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The singer went on to admit the “new world of dating” was “difficult to navigate”.

As a result, Louise has enlisted her 16-year-old son Charley for advice.

Who knew I’d be getting dating advice from my son?

She revealed Charley warned her not to speak to men on Snapchat, as they could already have a partner.

Louise added: “Apparently, the only reason you want to Snapchat is if you’ve already got a partner or you just want to share explicit photos. Who knew I’d be getting dating advice from my son?”

The star has been single since her divorce (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise reveals regret over Jamie split

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Louise discussed her split from ex Jamie.

The former couple called it quits after 19 years of marriage, shortly after Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

In a recent interview, she revealed she wished she tried harder to work through their problems.

Louise told You Magazine: “I should have paused and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it anymore.

“I wish I’d tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: Just slow down. Don’t run.”

In addition, she shared: “Because once you run too fast, you can’t make up the ground you’ve lost.”

Louise also recently admitted she “almost stepped in front of a bus” following their split.

While the singer may be single, Jamie has since moved on with Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

