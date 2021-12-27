Louise Redknapp reunited with Jamie at Christmas as they spent time with sons

Jamie Redknapp and Louise Redknapp reunited to spend Christmas together with their sons this year.

The couple, who were together 19 years, happily co-parent their two sons together since their split in 2017.

Louise Redknapp’s Christmas with Jamie

Jamie and Louise reunited on Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie and Louise reunited on Christmas Day, as they spent the morning unwrapping presents with their sons.

The pair are amicable and share their sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 – something they’ve done since their split four years ago.

Louise shared videos on her Instagram story on Christmas Day for her 729,000 followers to see. In her story, Jamie can be seen watching on as Beau and Charley unwrap their Christmas presents.

Later on, Jamie shared a video of himself walking Louise’s two dogs, Blu and Rudi.

After spending Christmas morning with their mother, Beau and Charley then accompanied Jamie to have Christmas lunch with his parents.

What did Jamie Redknapp do next?

Jamie took his sons, including his newborn baby boy, Raphael, to have dinner with his dad Harry Redknapp, and mum Sandra.

The ex-Liverpool star shared sweet snaps of his newborn’s first Christmas on Instagram. In a series of pictures, Jamie, joined by his wife Frida, as well as his sons, are sitting around a table eating Christmas dinner.

Another adorable snap shows Jamie’s mum, Sandra, 75, cradling a sleeping Raphael. Another picture shows Jamie, Frida, and Raphael sitting on a sofa next to Santa Claus.

“Happy Christmas from the Redknapp’s,” Jamie wrote. “Hope you had the best day with your families.”

In another photo uploaded for his 1.4 million followers to see, Harry can be seen holding baby Raphael.

“When Harry met Raphael,” Jamie captioned the adorable snap.

What did Louise Redknapp do for Christmas?

Louise was told she had to “stay out of the kitchen” on Christmas (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Louise documented some more of her Christmas day, by revealing to her followers what her role was when making Christmas dinner.

The star revealed that her role was to stay out of the kitchen and set the table.

In a short video, Louise says: “So today I have been told that my job is to stay out of the kitchen, and I lay the table and get the drinks.”

Jamie has previously spoken about co-parenting with Louise after their split. He spoke about it in an interview with Hello! in April.

“When you co-parent, it’s something you have to do together and make sure you’re both pulling the right way,” he said.

“Louise does a great job with the boys. We do the best we can and try to be tough but fair.”