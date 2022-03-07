Louise Redknapp has welcomed a new dog into the family, following the loss of her beloved pet Bluebell.

The 47-year-old former Eternal star was left “heartbroken” after the tragic death of her late dog last month.

Just over a month since Blu’s death, Louise has decided to add an adorable new pup to her household.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise Redknapp introduces her new dog

Louise introduced her four-legged friend on social media yesterday (March 6).

The star explained that she decided to get the puppy after seeing a difference in her other dog Rudi.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet clip of the adorable pup to her profile.

Say hello to Banksy Blu.

The clip also featured her 13-year-old son Beau playing with the English Bulldog.

Louise added: “We were so devastated losing our girl Bluebell a few weeks ago, and we really noticed a change in Rudi’s behaviour so we decided a little brother might be what he needs…

“Say hello to Banksy Blu… he’s definitely settled in @colourbulls_uk what a beaut he is!”

Louise Redknapp has welcomed a new dog into the family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Louise Redknapp suffers heartbreaking family loss as her beloved dog dies

The post was soon inundated with messages, with one fan saying: “What a beautiful dog! So pleased for you all.”

A second added: “So adorable and what a handful he looks.”

In addition, Denise Van Outen posted: “Aww!”

Louise’s heartbreaking loss

It comes after Louise lost her beloved Shar-Pei, Blu, last month.

Announcing the sad news with her fans, Louise uploaded a selection of touching photos of herself and the dog.

She shared the pup with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

Louise and Jamie previously shared dogs together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, Louise penned: “I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning.

“I am going to miss you so much my darling girl.”

She ended the tribute, saying: “I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their Insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

Read more: Louise Redknapp suffers heartbreaking family loss as her beloved dog dies

“We’ll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beaus.”

Chaz and Beau Beau are of course nicknames for her two sons, Charley and Beau.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.