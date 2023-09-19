Louise Redknapp moves on from ex-husband Jamie as she’s ‘pictured with new boyfriend’?

Louise Redknapp has seemingly moved on from her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, as she was spotted out with her “new boyfriend” last night (Monday, September 18).

Jamie and Louise were married for 19 years before their split back in 2017.

Louise Redknapp moves on with new boyfriend?

Louise, 48, has seemingly moved on from her ex, Jamie – six years after their marriage came to an end.

The couple, who first married in 1998, welcomed two sons, before divorcing in 2017. Jamie has since moved on with Swedish model Frida Andersson, whom he married in 2021. They welcomed their first son later the same year.

However, it now seems as though Louise has moved on too, judging by photos obtained by The Mirror.

Louise Redknapp spotted out with new boyfriend?

Last night, the 48-year-old singer was spotted out in Soho, London. She was at The Groucho Club to celebrate Jimmy Carr’s 51st birthday.

However, Louise wasn’t alone. The former Strictly star was snapped walking with her reported new boyfriend, 39-year-old Drew Michael.

Louise could be seen wearing a black pencil skirt, black puffer jacket, and black boots, as she left the exclusive members-only club last night with her suspected new beau.

Louise talks about being ‘swept off her feet’ following Jamie split

The news of Louise’s new boyfriend comes a couple of months after she spoke about being “swept off her feet” by a potential new man.

Speaking to The Sun back in June, she said that she wasn’t on any dating apps.

“I’m not actively out there looking, it’s not my number one goal in life. But, if it goes that way and I met somebody who swept me off my feet and was amazing and kind and great, then I’d be so open to exploring that. But no, I’m not downloading apps, well, not at the minute,” she said.

“If I did meet that great person, I would never hide it. If they are right, they are right. And I would be the first to embrace it and share it. But I’m not at the stage in life where I want to just do something for the sake of it. If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” she then said.

