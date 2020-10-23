Louise Redknapp has been left heartbroken following the death of her beloved dog Corky.

The former Eternal star, 45, shared an emotional tribute to her rescue pooch on Instagram yesterday (October 22).

She posted a series of photos of herself cuddling up to Corky, telling fans: “We adored him from the moment we got him”.

What did Louise Redknapp say about her dog?

Meanwhile, other snaps showed the adorable dog in Louise’s Surrey home.

She penned: “I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we lost our gorgeous boy Corky yesterday…

“I’m gonna miss the howling when there is someone coming in the house, the drool on the floor when there is food around and the big cuddles on the sofa.

“Thank you @wild_at_heart_foundation for bringing him in to our lives we adored him from the moment we got him. We will miss you so much sleep tight our beautiful boy love you forever.”

Louise Redknapp paid tribute to her dog on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

Louise’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their support.

Denise Van Outen shared: “Oh Louise. I am so sorry!! Sending you so much love.”

Strictly’s Karen Hauer said: “So sorry to hear Lou. Heartbroken for you.”

A fan added: “Broken for you all. Made me cry too. It’s the saddest thing saying goodbye to a fur baby.”

The singer revealed she was ‘heartbroken’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Louise own any other pets?

As well as Corky, Louise owns two other dogs.

Rudi and Blu, who are both Spar Peis, also have their own Instagram account.

Sharing a sweet tribute to Corky on their page, Louise wrote: “We’re so sad to let all our lovely followers know that yesterday we said goodbye to our brother Corky.

“Our hearts are broken, we’ll miss that big tail wagging, the puddles of drool on the floor when there is food around and that howl when someone comes in the house… sleep tight gorgeous boy, we’ll always love you forever and we were so lucky to have you for the time we did xxx.”

Louise and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp share dogs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise shares sons Charlie, 16, and Beau, 11, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

Last month, the musician revealed she is often the embarrassing parent on the sidelines at Beau’s football matches

Speaking to The Telegraph magazine, she said: “Beau’s signed to Chelsea’s under-12s team and parents aren’t supposed to shout during their matches.

“Sometimes I do and get told I won’t be allowed to go if I do it again.”

