Louise Redknapp shares her ‘sadness’ over tragic death: ‘I’ll be forever grateful to him’

Pop singer Louise Redknapp has taken to Instagram to share her sadness over the death of Bill Kenwright. The West End theatre producer and film producer died at age 78 on Monday (October 23).

Bill had also been chairman of Everton football club for almost 20 years.

“The club has lost a chairman, a leader, a friend, and an inspiration,” a statement from Everton said. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with his partner Jenny Seagrove, his daughter Lucy Kenwright, grandchildren and everybody who knew and loved him.”

Bill died at age 78 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bill gave Louise her first theatre role

Taking to her Instagram to pay tribute, Louise stated that she was “sad to hear the news”.

The news has hit the former Eternal member hard as Bill played a big part in giving Louise her first-ever theatre role in Cabaret.

“He really put me through my paces in the audition process and finally gave me my dream role – the opportunity to play miss Sally Bowles in Cabaret a role which kick-started musical theatre career,” she continued.

“Sending my love and thoughts to all his family, friends and the team at @bklproductions xxx.”

The One Kiss from Heaven hitmaker attached the promo poster for Cabaret and another black-and-white image of Bill.

Louise Redknapp fans on Instagram mourn a ‘sad day for the theatre world’

Within hours of uploading, fans mourned over Bill’s death and took to the comments section to share their condolences.

“Sad day for the theatre world,” one user wrote. “Bill gave me my first theatre role at the age of 12, he was a fantastic character, he will missed,” another shared.

“Yes it is very sad ..we as a household are Everton supporters and he was a chairman,” a third remarked.

“RIP Bill Kenwright a nice person to all, Thinking of your family,” a fourth commented.

