Louise Redknapp found out that Jamie Redknapp will be a father again through relatives, according to a news report.

A magazine report claims she was “knocked sideways” by the rumour about her ex husband.

Furthermore, OK! Magazine claims Louise, 46, is stunned by how quickly Jamie has moved on from their 2017 split.

It was apparently news to Louise Redknapp that her ex Jamie will reportedly be a dad again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Louise Redknapp ‘reacted to Jamie Redknapp news’

It was reported yesterday (Monday May 24) that Jamie, 47, and girlfriend Frida Andersson are expecting their first child together.

Mum-of-four Frida, 37, is reportedly due in November.

However, according to a source, Louise did not find out about the pregnancy from Jamie himself.

Read more: Louise Redknapp shares beautiful tribute to her ex mother-in-law Sandra

The insider told the magazine: “Louise was knocked sideways by the news. Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family.”

They continued: “She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50. A new baby is always a joy but she is concerned at how it will impact their family dynamic.”

How Jamie feels about becoming parents again

According to The Sun, dad-of-two Jamie – who shares Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, with Louise – can’t wait for the upcoming arrival.

Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family.

A source told the tabloid: “Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again – less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

Jamie and Frida have six children between them already (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long have Jamie and Frida been dating?

Jamie and Swedish model Frida were first linked together in newspaper reports last summer. However, The Sun claims they have been dating for 18 months.

And an unnamed insider reckons the pair have become very close during the pandemic.

The source said: “They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.”

Louise and Redknapp married in 1998 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Louise Redknapp admits she ‘wouldn’t have divorced Jamie’ if it wasn’t for Strictly

Jamie and Louise split four years ago after nearly twenty years of marriage. They married in Bermuda in June 1998.

ED! has contacted a representative for Louise for comment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.