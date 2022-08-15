Louise Redknapp admits sons’ lives ‘changed’ when ex-husband Jamie remarried

Louise Redknapp has spoken out about how her sons’ lives changed when ex-husband Jamie Redknapp remarried.

The 47-year old has remained tight-lipped until now.

But she has finally addressed Jamie’s marriage to model Frida Andersson.

The former Eternal singer and former Liverpool footballer Jamie ended their 19-year-marriage in 2017.

Louise Redknapp says her sons’ ‘lives changed’ after she and Jamie divorced and he remarried (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Redknapp sons

They share two sons together, 18-year-old Charlie and Beau, 13.

In 2021, Jamie, 49, married pregnant Frida in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea registry office.

I needed to be their one staple.

A month later they welcomed their first child together, son Raphael.

Louise told Hello! magazine: “I’ve felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family.

“Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That’s just something I think a lot of mums would feel.”

So is Louise dating anyone?

Louise says her sons are keen for her to meet someone special.

Speaking about the possibility of her dating someone new, the former Strictly Come Dancing star said her sons think she should.

Louise revealed: “I’m not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I’m dating or if I’m going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I’m happy.”

Louise said she’s not putting pressure on dating (Credit:splashnews.com)

But she also says she’s happy to not have the ‘pressure’ of being in a couple.

She said if “Mr Right turns up then great” and but if he doesn’t she’ll “just carry on doing me”.

Louise insisted she’s “not putting that pressure on myself” to be with someone.

Read more: Louise Redknapp ‘will cry ten times a day; over big family change with son

Louise said she’s taking each day as it comes and admitted she’s “grateful” for her “gorgeous boys” and her work.

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.