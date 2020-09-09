Louise Redknapp has announced she’s returning to the stage – despite COVID-19 being on the rise.

The Eternal singer, 45, had to abruptly stop her Heavy Love tour as the country went into lockdown in March.

However, she now says she is set to resume it, but will of course be adhering to social distancing rules.

Taking to social media, she shared the big news.

Louis Redknapp is heading back on stage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise cancelled her tour due to lockdown

Sharing in view of her some 715,000 Instagram followers, the mum-of-two wrote: “I am so excited to finally get back on stage on Friday, October 2 at @thegrandclapham and I can’t wait to share the show with you all.

“Following the Government’s latest guidance I wanted to let you know that the show has been approved and complies fully with the new rules for social gatherings. Each section will be fully seated and based in groups of four, at least two meters apart from any other groups in the venue.

Read more: Channel 4 documentary sparks debate on pubic hair

“Your well-being is of the utmost importance and we’re working closely with the venue to ensure the highest standards of safety. I look forward to seeing you all!”

Louise Redknapp had to stop her tour due to lockdown (Credit: YouTube)

And in the accompanying video she reiterated the message.

She added: “We want to support the music industry. We want to get back out there.

Read more: Christmas ‘under threat’ due to new strict coronavirus rules

“I can’t wait. Sending you all lots of love!”

While her big news delighted many of her fans, some weren’t so sure.

How did Louise Redknapp’s fans react?

Many praised her move with messages such as: “Got my tickets. Literally can’t wait. See you there xxx.”

And another fan gushed: “You must be buzzing! Good luck!”

The venue’s account even commented with: “Absolutely! All guidelines will be strictly followed and we’ll be ensuring the safety of all our customers and team! We can’t wait to have you here!”

However, others urged her to be careful, and some even advised her to cancel.

One user commented: “Don’t know why you don’t just leave it till the new year. Cases on rise and restrictions being reapplied. Just not worth it.”

A fan advised: “Please stay safe too, Louise xx.”

And another shared: “That’s great but be careful out there, the last [thing] we want is to lose the great Louise (Eternal or Naked, you are still great).”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.