Louise Redknapp ‘issued warning by friends over new man’ following marriage split from Jamie

Louise Redknapp has reportedly been issued a warning by her friends after she made her relationship with her new boyfriend, Drew Michael, official last week.

It’s been six years since her split from her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, whom she shares two children with, Charley, 19, and Beau, 14.

But now the pop star seems to be officially dating CEO Drew Michael, but her friends have apparently not given her the nod of approval just yet.

Louise Redknapp new boyfriend

While friends and fans are hoping this is the real deal, a source close to Closer reportedly warned Louise that they hope it doesn’t end sourly as a past relationship of his allegedly did.

“Drew didn’t behave in the best way in a previous relationship, he left one girl in particular feeling hurt. It’s good news that he’s happy dating Louise, but there is a worry that she could end up heartbroken,” alleged the source.

The source further claimed Louise is “feeling really excited about her new romance” and is loving spending time with Drew.

Louise Redknapp has found her personal life difficult (Credit: This Morning)

They added: “She’s the happiest she’s been in a long time and is over the moon to have found someone she can see a future with. Her friends love seeing how happy she is, but naturally, they’re protective of her. They don’t want her to rush things. They want her to find someone she can be with long term, and they’re hoping that that’s Drew.”

Jamie and Louise split up in 2017

Louise split with Jamie months after she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in late 2016. Since then, she’s been very candid on the separation and admitted that “(bleep) hit the fan” when the dance show forced her to realise she didn’t want to be a “Stepford wife” to Jamie.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp split back in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to past reports, she rushed into the divorce and was surprised when Jamie moved on with model Frida Andersson-Lourie, two years later.

Jamie and Frida tied the knot back in 2021 and share a one-year-old son, Raphael, together. However, Louise remained single until now.

