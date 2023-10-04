‘Her relationship won’t be the same again’: Louise Redknapp ‘relying’ on new man amid ‘a lot of backlash’

Louise Redknapp is reportedly “relying” on her new boyfriend amid all of the “backlash” she’s faced recently.

The Eternal singer recently became involved in a feud with her former bandmates sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett. Their spat was reported to be down to the sisters not wanting to play at LGBTQ+ gigs during their reunion tour. Because of this, Louise and bandmate Kelle Bryan apparently pulled out of the upcoming tour.

And now it’s been claimed the 48-year-old singer is said to be heartbroken by the situation. So much so that she’s been turning to her new beau for comfort.

Louise Redknapp ‘relying’ on new boyfriend

It’s been six years since her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, whom she shares two children with, Charley, 19, and Beau, 14. But last month, Louise went public with her new beau businessman Drew Michael. And it seems Louise is “relying” on Drew for “support” after her band fall-out.

Speaking to OK!, a source claimed: “Louise is really relying on Drew at the moment and she’s very thankful she’s got him by her side. It took a while to find him but she’s finally happy and comfortable to be seen with him, and she really needs his support at the moment.”

They then went on to speculate: “Louise has received a lot of backlash from this. Her relationship with Vernie and Easther won’t be the same again. She’s relying on new guy Drew, and he really stepped up to the mark for her, which is a good sign.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to representatives for Louise for comment.

Pals issue warning to Louise over boyfriend

It comes after Louise’s pals reportedly issued a warning to the pop star over her new boyfriend’s past romances. A source alleged to Closer that friends have told Louise they hope it doesn’t end sourly as a past relationship of his allegedly did.

“Drew didn’t behave in the best way in a previous relationship, he left one girl in particular feeling hurt. It’s good news that he’s happy dating Louise, but there is a worry that she could end up heartbroken,” alleged the source.

The source further claimed Louise is “feeling really excited about her new romance” and is loving spending time with Drew.

