Louise Redknapp has admitted she “almost stepped in front of a bus” following her split from husband Jamie.

The star, 46, said she experienced such turmoil at the breakdown of her marriage that she contemplated suicide.

In an honest interview, Louise said it was only the thought of her two sons that stopped her in her tracks.

Louise Redknapp has spoken candidly about her split from Jamie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Louise say about her suicidal thoughts?

Speaking to You magazine, the former Eternal singer said: “I would be standing in Central London, watching the buses whizz past and I would wonder whether it would be easier for a bus to take me out.

“All it would take was for me to step out at the wrong moment and it would all be over.”

When asked if suicide was a “genuine possibility”, Louise admitted: “I think so, for a split second.”

When did Louise Redknapp split from Jamie?

Louise and retired footballer Jamie were rumoured to be heading for a split in 2017.

It came months after Louise appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

In September that year, Louise – who married Jamie in 1998 – broke her silence on the break-up.

The couple divorced in January 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She told Eamonn Holmes on This Morning: “I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times.

“My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and keeping as much of it as private as possible and loving them and putting them first and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

The couple officially ended their marriage in December 2017, filing for a Decree Nisi. They divorced in January 2018.

What else has Louise said about her split?

In October 2017, Louise gave a candid interview to Stella magazine and compared herself to a “Stepford Wife”.

She said that appearing in Strictly Come Dancing had reignited her love of performing.

“I’d become a Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it,” Louise said.

Louise’s 2016 Strictly appearance made her revaluate her life (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that.”

The mum-of-two said the thought of never performing again once the series ended made her feel “physically sick”.

Their divorce came months after the interview.

Nowadays, Louise and Jamie co-parent their sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, and are on very amicable terms.

In December, the foursome even spent Christmas Day together.

If you are feeling suicidal thoughts, don’t suffer alone. Contact the Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

