Louisa Lytton pays emotional tribute to baby in New Year message

Louisa Lytton has paid a sweet and emotional tribute to the baby she welcomed this year.

The EastEnders actress, 32, melted the hearts of fans by posting unseen pictures from her pregnancy.

Louisa Lytton shared pictures with fans

The soap star, who plays Ruby Allen in the BBC1 programme, took to Instagram to look back on an amazing year.

The throwback snaps showed her growing baby bump at different stages of her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa Lytton (@louisanastrilytton)

Louisa wrote the simple but powerful words: “2021…the year I grew you. Happy New Year.”

One fan wrote: “She is so bonny. Well done Louisa she is thriving.”

Read more: Louisa Lytton reveals baby daughter’s sweet name, but what does it mean?

A second said: “OMG she is so beautiful. I have three babies and would love another.”

Meanwhile a third said: “She looks just like you!”

I’m delirious but this one is definitely bright.

Louisa posted one picture of her wearing matching back lingerie.

Another snap showed her snuggling up with her pet pooch and another was shot from the side.

Louisa Lytton plays Ruby Allen in EastEnders (Credit splashiness.com)

How old is Louisa’s baby now?

Louisa shares daughter Aura with fiancé Ben Bhanvra.

She had to have an emergency caesarian after spending three days in labour.

They welcomed their first child in August, having announced the pregnancy with a video of Louisa opening an envelope.

The clip shows a card which reads: ‘There’s a baby on the way.”

On her Instagram Louisa also shared some sweet snaps of Aura’s first Christmas.

One picture showed her holding the beaming bundle of joy.

Read more: EastEnders star Louisa Lytton reveals new baby daughter could star on the soap

She wrote: “I’d call this merry and bright! I’m delirious but this one is definitely bright.”

Louisa told the Sunday Mirror: “I’m an only child so I’ve said I’d like more than one.

“Ben has two siblings, so he’s always said three or four, although I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Ben added: “We’d definitely like another one at some point but we’re not thinking about that just yet.”

What do you think of Louisa’s pictures? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix