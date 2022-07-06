Louisa Lytton has shared loved-up photos with her husband as she confirmed she married in Italy last weekend.

The EastEnders actress, who played Ruby Allen, shared a post from Florence, Italy, as she told fans their honeymoon has been “activated”.

In the pictures, the star is seen enjoying the stunning streets of Florence with her hubby Ben Bhavra and their daughter Aura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa Lytton (@louisanastrilytton)

Louisa hasn’t shared photos from the wedding day but she has treated her followers to snaps from their Italy trip.

She wrote on Instagram: “Wedding done, Honeymoon activated.

“Just trying to navigate a 10 month old in 40 degree heat.”

Louisa with her hubby in Italy (Credit: Instagram Stories)

On her Instagram Stories, Louisa shared more sweet family photos from the trip.

One showed Ben kissing Louisa on the head as she beamed while cuddling up to him.

She also shared pics as they went for breakfast in Italy with their daughter.

In one post, Louisa joked: “It looks calmer than the reality of this morning coffee..”

Before her wedding, Louisa teased her followers that she was tying the knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa Lytton (@louisanastrilytton)

She shared a photo of herself looking very happy as she threw her arms in the air.

Louisa said: “Two years in the making. . Let’s finally go get married @bennnyy__.

“Here’s to ever covid bride finally getting down that aisle.”

Louisa and Ben started dating in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019.

Last September, the couple announced the arrival their first child together – daughter Aura.

Louisa welcomed her daughter Aura last year (Credit: ITV)

At the time, Louisa told OK! Magazine: “And then there were three.

“Welcome to the world, we are utterly overwhelmed with love.”

