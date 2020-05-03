Louis Theroux chops off tip of finger while making savoury pancakes

Celebrity Bake Off star Louis Theroux has sliced off the tip of his finger while attempting to make lunch.

Louis, 49, was trying to whip up carrot and coriander pancakes when the horrible mishap happened.

The documentary filmmaker was chopping up a red onion when he accidentally caught his index finger with the knife.

Read more: Nation's PE teacher Joe Wicks forced to bring in supply teacher after injury

Louis has since admitted he "went pale" and had to "lie down" following the painful incident.

Taking to Instagram, Louis has shown off his wound, which is now wrapped heavily in a white bandage.

He also admitted he is yet to find the missing piece of his digit. Yuck!

Louis appeared on Celebrity Bake Off earlier this year (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

Missing digit

Louis told fans: "Cut a small slice of my finger off while chopping a red onion for a Jamie Oliver recipe for carrot and coriander pancakes.

"Briefly went pale and had to lie down. Family not impressed by my lack of stoicism.

"Me too frankly. Still haven’t found the missing piece of finger."

Louis impressed Paul Hollywood with his pizza-inspired cookie (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

Louis married his long-term girlfriend and mother of his three sons, Nancy Strang, in 2012.

The family now live in the US, having moved there almost three years ago.

Making history

Earlier this year, Louis appeared on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Louis got a rare handshake from Paul (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

And while on the show, he made history.

Keen cook Louis and his fellow celeb contestants - Jenny Eclair, Ovie Soko and Russell Howard - were tasked with making a giant cookie.

Louis decided to make his pizza-themed, using raspberry icing for the sauce, grated white chocolate for the cheese and dark chocolate drops for the olives.

Louis claimed to make history after convincing Prue and Noel to shake his hand too (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

Judge Paul Hollywood was so impressed that he gave him a handshake. Louis then convinced Prue Leith and Noel Fielding to shake his hand too.

Louis gushed afterwards: "I got three handshakes! That’s never happened before on Bake Off."

'Arctic fox'

Sadly for Louis, this didn't secure him a win. Jenny went on to take the title of Star Baker.

Read more: Princess Diana documentary set to claim she tried to kill herself four times

During the show, Louis also admitted he has a"fascination" with Paul Hollywood.

He said: "His eyes...they're like the eyes of an arctic fox, aren't they?"

Louis added: "Why is he called Hollywood? What a ridiculous name."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.