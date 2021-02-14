Louis Smith has welcomed a baby girl with partner Charlie Bruce.

The Olympic gymnast and former Strictly star, 31, and partner Charlie shared adorable snaps of daughter Marley.

Furthermore, the touching revelation came on Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Smith MBE (@louissmith1989)

What did Louis Smith say about his new baby?

Loius shared a snap of Charlie cradling the newborn tot in hospital.

In a heartfelt message, he captioned the image: “What a three days it’s been.

Read more: Princess Eugenie baby: Royal beams as she leaves hospital with newborn son

“From Thursday night to Sunday morning. You women are incredible and the mother of my child is no exception.

“So glad both ladies are doing well and healthy. Marley Valentina Smith welcome.”

And it wasn’t just Louis who shared snaps of Marley…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Bruce (@charliebruce1990)

Charlie took to her own Instagram feed to post images of the new family unit.

She said: “Welcome to the world Marley Valentina Smith.

“Born at 2.30am on the 14th of February & weighs a healthy 7lb 5oz.

“I could not have done it without the love of my life @louissmith1989 by my side. What a journey we went through but we did it as the wonderful team we are!”

Kimberley sent love (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did celeb pals say?

It didn’t take long for the congratulations to pour in from celeb friends and fans alike.

Strictly pal James Jordan said: “Congratulations mate, you will love it. Can wait to meet up.”

Elsewhere, Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats” followed by a red-heart emoji.

Ah congratulations to you both and well done mama!!! Sending you loads of love.

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh said: “Ah congratulations to you both and well done mama!!! Sending you loads of love.”

Marvin Humes also left a message, which said: “Congrats bro..life really begins now! Blessings.”

And it didn’t stop there – Aston Merrygold, Denise Van Outen, Lisa Riley and Harry Judd all left congratulations.

Louis and Charlie have been together since February 2019 (Credit: ITV)

“A big surprise”

Louis and Charlie, who won So You Think You Can Dance?, went public with their relationship in February 2019.

Then in September last year, Louis announced they were expecting.

He said on Instagram: “Doing life on my terms.

Read more: Kate Lawler reveals newborn baby was rushed to intensive care as she shares first picture of tot

“A big surprise and it’s amazing to be having a baby girl with my woman @charliebruce1990.

“In this crazy time and during a global struggle I wish everyone a happy life and a world of positivity.

“Find the light in darkness and the hope at the end of a tunnel. Life is full of ups and downs and right now we are taking an up.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.