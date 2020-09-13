Lorraine Stanley looks absolutely lovely with her new hair.

The EastEnders actress, 44, proudly showed off her new locks on social media.

The mum-of-one posed next to her friend in her glam looking garden.

Her hair looks to have been lightened, trimmed and straightened.

Lorraine Stanley now has a lighter hair do (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Stanley looks fantastic with her new hair

She shared her new look on Instagram, in view of her some 136,000 followers.

She captioned the snap with: “New hair don’t care, with my lovely mate @amydavyhair you’re the best!!”

Fans rushed to praise her lovely hair transformation.

One user wrote: “Looking gorgeous!” and another user made a cheeky ‘Enders reference with: “Billy and Mitch will definitely be fighting over you more now!”Billy and Mitch will definitely be fighting over you more now!

Lorraine plays Karen Taylor on EastEnders (Credit: ITV)

She’s an award-winning EastEnders actress

And a third user gushed: “You look so stunning whoa!”

A further user joked they got confused between her hair and her scarf: “Omg, I thought your hair was down to your knees for a moment and it’s your scarf.”

Lorraine is a favourite in EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine plays matriarch Karen Taylor on EastEnders.

She was first introduced to Albert Square in 2017.

She’s known on the soap to typically have at least one bra strap falling down at all times.

Lockdown has led her to ditch the bra

However, Lorraine admitted she wants to not wear a bra at all.

She says she’s enjoyed not wearing a bra in lockdown so much, she’s fine not wearing them anymore.

She told The Sun that her character still hasn’t tightened up her strap:

“No she hasn’t. I didn’t wear a bra for the whole time – I have just put one on now – I just don’t like wearing a bra anymore.”

What’s more, she says she is still getting used to social distancing acting guidelines.

EastEnders stopped filming for months on lockdown.

And even though they’re all back on set – there are strict social distancing filming rules in place.

She says she’s even had to do a kiss – which now involves kissing a plastic screen.

Lorraine explained: “I had to do a screen kiss – that was weird, literally snogging the screen and the director asking me to move my head and open your eyes.”

