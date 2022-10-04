Lorraine Kelly reacts as she’s supported by fans over claim she ‘bullied’ Meghan Markle

Lorraine Kelly has reacted to accusations on Twitter that she “bullied” Meghan Markle.

The ITV presenter took to Twitter to show her thanks to a fan who defended her against a Twitter troll.

Lorraine shared a trailer on her official Twitter account about an upcoming segment.

However, in response, a fan of Meghan accused the presenter of “bullying” the duchess, despite the trailer being unrelated to the royals.

The viewer ranted: “Lorraine you need to stop bullying Meghan your show is always toxic.”

Lorraine Kelly defended by Twitter fans

In response, numerous fans quickly came to Lorraine’s defence.

“Lorraine is amazing… She is an ally for ALL,” tweeted one viewer.

In response, Lorraine then reposted the supportive tweet and added an emoji of herself blowing a kiss.

One fan said: “Lorraine, you’re a legend…thank you for being you!”

Another wrote: “I’ve been watching Lorraine on TV all my life. Absolutely love her.”

It’s not the first time that Lorraine has been accused of “attacking” Meghan Markle.

Last month (September), royal expert Russell Myers appeared on Lorraine to discuss the duchess.

During the segment, the pair discussed claims that Meghan had said in passing that she wanted to be the “UK Beyonce”.

“There is a new book coming out called Courtiers, another new book with the royals, this time from the sublime to the ridiculous about Meghan, apparently wanting to be the UK Beyoncé, so I will fill you in on that,” Russell told Lorraine.

Lorraine laughed: “I didn’t know she could sing, I didn’t know she could dance – but I am sure she can,” she said.

Viewers were less than impressed with Lorraine and Russell’s so-called “Meghan bashing”.

As a result, they took to Twitter to let their feelings be known.

“Who are all these [bleeping] ‘Royal Insiders’ [eye roll emoji] My god. Leave Meghan alone,” another wrote.

A second complained: “A good reason not to tune into #lorraine, as usual, it’s toxic and known for Meghan bashing.”

“Meghan wanted to be Beyoncé of UK swear people are just making up lies about Meghan,” a third ranted.

“Women supporting women? Not so much on #lorraine. I’m tired of the Meghan bashing now,” another wrote.

Meghan and Harry’s media debut on hold?

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been working on a documentary series for more than a year as part of their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal.

The series was originally due to air later this year. However, it’s been reported the couple are making edits to the hotly anticipated show. This could potentially push back its release until later in 2023.

