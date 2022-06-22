Lorraine Kelly smiling on red carpet at ITV Palooza
Lorraine Kelly stuns fans as she shares throwback bikini shot

Happy memories!

By Julia Etherington
| Updated:

Lorraine Kelly has stunned Twitter fans by sharing a throwback bikini shot of herself.

The ITV presenter posted the picture of herself in swimwear and a fur hat on Twitter this week.

When is the picture of Lorraine Kelly from?

The shot of Lorraine was taking during a 2017 trip to Antarctica.

She was visiting a place called Deception Island for a dip in the icy waters.

Wearing just the blue floral two-piece – and a fur hat and gloves – Lorraine ran into the -29c sea.

The Australian Antarctic had tweeted about the freezing temperatures.

Lorraine made the trip to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Steve Smith.

They were celebrating Midwinter Day, with ice cut away from the sea to create a sub-zero swimming pool.

Lorraine Kelly speaking to the camera on ITV show
Lorraine wowed her fans with the bikini shot (Credit: ITV)

Captioning the throwback picture, Lorraine said: “Me! Deception Island – bloody freezing – so kept my hat and gloves on. #antartica #happymidwinter.”

Lorraine’s fans were full of compliments for the star.

One said: “Looking so good in that outfit Lorraine.”

I became a real chocolate fiend

A second wrote: “You’re Scots, therefore extra tough! Iron Bro and girders!”

A third simply said: “You’re mad!” with laughing emojis.

Lorraine Kelly smiles in red glittery dress at Awards
The presenter has recently wowed with her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine, 62, recently reached her goal weight after losing more than a stone.

She had admitted she lost confidence after gaining some weight in lockdown.

She said lack of exercise and snacking on junk caused her to go from a size 10 to a size 14 dress.

She joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and swapped her daily chocolate ‘plates’ for fruit.

On Instagram, Lorraine recently told fans: “GOAL REACHED! Lost one and a half stone! Feel healthier and happier Thank you @ww.uk and @wwsuzystirfry.”

