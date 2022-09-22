Lorraine Kelly praised by fans as she perfectly claps back at troll who calls her ‘airhead’

Lorraine Kelly has been praised by fans after she clapped back at a troll on Twitter.

The ITV presenter hit back at the online troll who called her an ‘airhead’.

Lorraine Kelly claps back at troll who called her an ‘airhead’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine Kelly on Twitter

On Wednesday, Lorraine expressed her support for Serbia on Twitter, after she replied to a video which showed people protesting against mobilisation.

The tweet, from The Serbian Times Twitter account, said: “525 people detained by this moment across at least 23 Russian cities for protesting against mobilisation.

“‘I am not going to die for Putin, or for you!’ – shouts a young man in the centre of Novosibirsk, Western Siberia, before he is detained by police.”

Lorraine then replied to the video, writing on Twitter: “Beyond brave.”

Following her tweet, one troll hit out at the 62-year-old, tweeting: “Lorraine your such an air head.” [Sic]

Lorraine caught wind of the troll’s tweet though, and took the opportunity to point out their improper grammar use.

Fans have praised Lorraine Kelly for her clap back to the troll on Twitter (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine hits back at troll

“It’s you’re,” Lorraine replied back.

Fans were quick to praise the the TV presenter’s clap back.

“Well said Lorraine,” one follower said.

“Ha ha go Lorraine,” another added.

Meanwhile, a third said: “Legendary response…. beautifully done.”

It comes as the iconic presenter, last month, set the facts straight about her rumoured appearance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

The Daily Record suggested she had been tipped for the show’s latest season.

Lorraine addressed I’m A Celebrity rumours recently (Credit: ITV)

Is Lorraine doing I’m A Celebrity this year?

The reports came after Lorraine had been previously tipped for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

However, in the hilarious tweet, she wrote: “FFS – again, another terrific show to watch, but there’s no way on God’s green Earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec.”

She then comically added: “(Or indeed anyone – or alone – just no!).”

Lorraine fans expressed their disappointment in the comments.

FFS – again another terrific show to watch but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone – or alone – just no!) https://t.co/VggUlIWXmN — Lorraine (@reallorraine) August 8, 2022

Fans replied to her tweet with their own views.

One fan stated: “You would be absolute gold on it though Lorraine and smash it all.”

There’s no way on God’s green Earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of Ant and Dec.

Another replied saying: “You’ve just lost me £10.”

“Best cash out on Sky bet now then,” someone remarked.

