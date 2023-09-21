Lorraine Kelly fans rally round as she ‘throws in the towel’ admitting: ‘It’s all gone a bit dark’

Fans of television host Lorraine Kelly rallied round as she announced a break from her X account, formerly known as Twitter, first thing this morning (September 21).

The announcement follows one day after she shared that Russell Brand called her a [bleep] during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2007. The British comedian is currently being accused of sexual misconduct.

Taking to her social media account, Lorraine said she won’t be posting on her X account for the time being. She wrote: “Morning. Having a twitter break – it’s all gone a bit dark.”

Lorraine is taking a break from X – formerly known as Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly on X – formerly known as Twitter

On the plus side, the 63-year-old did inform fans that she will be sharing content on Instagram, stating that it’ll mostly be “cute photos of my dog”.

Since making the announcement, many of Lorraine’s followers shared their support for her decision to take a break.

“I have to say I agree with you Lorraine,” one user wrote. “Can hardly blame you,” another person shared.

“Don’t blame you but it’s a shame that you need to,” a third remarked.

“The light is still out here hun… always here just look behind the clouds,” a fourth person replied.

Other fans on the other hand pleaded for Lorraine to come back.

Morning. Having a twitter break – its all gone a bit dark – find me on instagram @lorrainekellysmith for mostly cute photos of my dog. — Lorraine (@reallorraine) September 21, 2023

“Noooooo don’t go away Lorraine! Please stay here on Twitter! I really admire you!” one user wrote.

“Hurry back soon,” another person shared.

“Noooooo I don’t use Instagram,” a third said. “Please don’t go,” a fourth person shared.

Over on Instagram, Lorraine has still been posting for her fans. She recently admitted feeling “honoured” to have written an introduction for the special 25th anniversary edition of Maeve Binchy’s Tara Road.

Fans rallied around Lorraine (Credit: Cover Images)

She told her fans: “I was honoured to be asked to write the introduction to the special 25th anniversary edition of Maeve Binchy’s Tara Road – an emotional, uplifting story of friendship and family. If you haven’t read it you are in for a treat!”

One of her followers commented: “Oh I remember this, lovely story.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly FINALLY breaks silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama: ‘I can’t really say more than that’

Another gushed: “This will be my next read.”

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.