Lorraine Kelly once confessed that she became plagued by flashbacks of the time she was tasked with reporting on the Lockerbie Bombing.

Before Lorraine, who makes an appearance on Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back tonight (September 2), bagged her own show, she was just another TV reporter working hard to catch a break.

And then in 1988, Lorraine was one of the first on the scene after the horrifying Lockerbie attack.

Flight Pan Am 103 crashed into Lockerbie, killing 270 people in what became Britain’s deadliest ever terror incident.

Lorraine Kelly reported on the Lockerbie bombing (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly suffered flashbacks

The horrifying scenes left a mark on Lorraine, and she previously revealed that she was traumatised by what she saw.

“I do sometimes get flashbacks,” she told The Daily Star Sunday in 2014. “I still see the bodies.

“We got right up to the nose of the plane in the field. We were there before the police had put barriers up. It was terrible. There were lots of bodies, some of them were still in their seats. It was awful.”

Lorraine managed to make an impression on both viewers and her bosses while reporting on the atrocity.

Her hard work helped her to go on to become one of the most well-known TV presenters in the country.

It earned her a presenting job on TV-AM’s Summer Sunday show just a few short months later.

She added at the time: “The fact that dreadful, horrendous, terrorist atrocity resulted in me getting one of the best jobs ever.”

Lorraine’s reporting ended up bagging her a big job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Lorraine previously recalled when she almost lost her TV-AM job years later.

During an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, Lorraine said she was dumped by producers shortly after she gave birth to her daughter, Rosie.

Lorraine said: “They told me not to come back.

“It was really frightening. I had this really tiny baby and I wasn’t sure what was going to happen.”

