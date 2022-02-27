Lorraine Kelly reveals truth behind weight gain after going up two sizes

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her weight gain during the pandemic which saw her go up two dress sizes.

The TV star, 62, turned to comfort eating during lockdown and battled cravings for muffins, croissants and doughnuts.

However, Lorraine is now determined to get back in shape with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she went from a size 10 to a size 14 (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly on her weight gain during lockdown

Speaking with the Sunday People’s Love Sunday magazine, Lorraine noted comfort eating and not being able to attend fitness classes proved her “downfall”.

She also said how she ate food she wouldn’t usually bother with, offering various pastries and baked snacks as examples.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly admits her ‘confidence’ has been knocked after weight gain

Lorraine reflected: “All of these things that you know you shouldn’t be having and you think it’s making you feel better at the time and it doesn’t.”

She indicated her weight gain was gradual – but it resulted in her going from a size 10 to a size 14.

Lorraine would have preferred to wear her favourite red dress at the event this picture was taken (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine’s target

Lorraine said she doesn’t weigh herself, but does follow her dress size. She has targeted a specific red dress she owns as a goal for her to fit into again.

Indeed, it was when she tried to wear her favourite outfit that she realised she had become a size 14.

The chat show host explained the dress didn’t even go over her thighs.

So she wore a stretchy dress for an ITV event instead. But even though it looked “absolutely fine”, Lorraine didn’t feel that way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

‘Food as focus’

Lorraine also pinpointed how disruption to routines during the pandemic compounded her weight gain as she was unable to exercise as before.

And so food became more of a focus as husband Steve prepared elaborate curries of sizeable portions.

However, Lorraine is realistic about the success of diets – and is more interested in making tweaks to her lifestyle.

This isn’t about how much you weigh. It’s about how you feel.

She continued: “For me, the most important thing is this isn’t about how much space you’re taking up in the world. This isn’t about how much you weigh. It’s about how you feel.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly hits back at anti-vax trolls with defiant message

Stressing the importance of mindfulness, Lorraine concluded: “It’s not about conforming to anyone else’s idea of what’s beautiful, it’s about conforming to how you feel.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.