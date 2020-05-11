Lorraine Kelly reveals sadness over not being able to attend friend Lynn Faulds Wood’s funeral

TV's Lorraine Kelly has spoken at her heartbreak at not being able to attend friend Lynn Faulds Wood's funeral.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, she said that today is the funeral of her dear friend.

But Lorraine was unable to be there due to rules around social distancing.

Presenter Lynn died of a stroke in April (Credit: Splash News)

Both Lorraine and Dr Hilary Jones knew Lynn and would have attended the funeral under normal circumstances.

Cruel

Lorraine pointed out that one of the cruellest aspects of coronavirus is that people are not allowed to attend funerals as they normally would.

She said: "I'll tell you what is one of the really heartbreaking things about this whole situation, is you cannot pay your respects to someone when they die. Funerals are restricted.

We're obviously sending the family and everyone all of our love today.

"It's the funeral today of Lynn Faulds Wood who of course we knew very well and loved very much, and we cannot be there today obviously."

Lorraine Kelly was friends with Lynn Faulds Wood (Credit: ITV)

But it was not totally hopeless.

Lorraine then added: "John Stapleton, her husband, he's gonna be talking to us on Thursday with his son, and that is when we will both and the rest of us can remember Lynn properly.

"We're obviously sending the family and everyone all of our love today, it's gonna be a very, very tough day for them.

"It's tough for anyone who someone has died, and you cannot give them that send off, it's very very sad."

Dr Hilary's tribute

Dr Hilary, who was on the show with Lorraine, added his words to the tribute.

"It's such a cruel disease this one," he said.

Dr Hilary told Lorraine Kelly he thought coronavirus was a "cruel" disease (Credit: ITV)

He remembered Lynn as "a wonderful woman."

Last month, a family statement confirmed Lynn's passing.

It read: "Having suffered a massive stroke last night and a subsequent bleed on the brain, presenter and journalist Lynn Faulds Wood passed away peacefully at 12 noon today with her husband John Stapleton and son Nick at her bedside."

