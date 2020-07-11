Lorraine Kelly praises Kate Garraway for dealing with 'unimaginable pain and distress'

TV's Kate Garraway has been dealing with "unimaginable pain and distress" during her husband's battle with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter's spouse Derek Draper has been hospitalised since contracting the virus almost four months ago.

Kate's close pal Lorraine Kelly has praised her for her stoicism.

Kate Garraway has been dealing with "unimaginable pain and distress" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lorraine say?

Writing in her column for The Sun newspaper, Lorraine said: "During that time she has been coping with the unimaginable pain and distress of her husband Derek battling for his life after contracting COVID-19.

"Kate has never once complained or asked: 'Why me?' She has simply soldiered on, reassuring and raising her children, praising the NHS and helping others in the same boat.

"At times it has been a lonely, miserable, tough voyage through uncharted waters. But Kate steered a stoic and steady course throughout.

Lorraine praised Kate (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

"She's watched the father of her children and the man she loves being attacked and ravaged by this vicious disease.

"Her hopes have been raised and dashed but throughout it all, Kate has never given up on Derek."

Kate's GMB return

Kate, who has children Darcey, 14, and 11-year-old Billy with Derek, is returning to co-host GMB on Monday alongside Ben Shephard.

Lorraine is proud of her friend for trying to return to normal.

She wrote: "Kate revealed that doctors had told her it was time to go back to work - trying to bring some glimmer of normality into the lives of her children.

Kate's husband Derek remains in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"As Kate says, they have effectively lost their dad right now and they need to get back to school, see their mum going to work and have a comforting daily routine.

"Obviously, even when she is back on air, Derek will be at the forefront of Kate's mind."

Earlier this week, Kate returned to GMB to speak about her husband's health battle.

Kate revealed that Derek is now COVID-free.

His lungs are starting to recover and his liver and kidney are also better.

Kate returned to GMB earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

But as COVID-19 is a new virus, doctors do not have any medical data and so don't know if he will make a full recovery.

Currently, he is still in hospital but is no longer in intensive care or in a coma.

