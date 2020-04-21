Lorraine Kelly slams ‘utterly chaotic’ government over lack of PPE for NHS staff

Lorraine Kelly has hit back at the government over the lack of personal protection equipment supplied to NHS staff fighting coronavirus.

The TV host appeared furious as she discussed the current situation in hospitals alongside Dr Hilary on Good Morning Britain today (April 21).

Lorraine Kelly has slammed the government (Credit: ITV)

The pair kicked off the segment by discussing the ongoing plans for virus testing.

The 60-year-old said: "Meanwhile though, where are we on testing? Because this seems very strange, it doesn’t seem joined up at all.

"We’ve got empty testing centres all over the country which aren’t being used, and people are crying out to be tested."

Dr Hilary added: "We are crying out for these tests, we need them in care homes, we need them for patients, we need them for healthcare workers working on the front line.

"We need them for people in public-facing roles.

Dr Hilary is acting as the show's medical expert (Credit: ITV)

"I drive past one in Chessington every day.

"These aren’t being used, and I don’t know why we don’t have mobile units going to hospitals and care homes where they’re needed.

"People are having to drive there for an hour-and-a-half only to be told they’re not on a list!"

What has Lorraine said about PPE?

However, Lorraine then fumed: "If you think that’s bad, what about PPE?

"It’s utterly chaotic, we’re relying on this flight from Turkey, that seems to be taking forever and a day to actually get here.

"We are shipping out PPE to European countries. It’s not… a kid can do a better job. It doesn’t make any sense."

Coronavirus changes

Lorraine's daytime show has had an overhaul since the coronavirus pandemic.

She now hosts an hour on GMB after Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid host the main show.

Meanwhile, last month, the TV star revealed she was worried for her parents' health amid the deadly bug.

She said: "I have had a few wibbles and I am really worried about my mum and dad."

In conclusion, Lorraine said: "Is it better for me to not go and see them, because my dad's really high risk?

"Do I then not go and see them? I don't know..."

