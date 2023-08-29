Lorraine Kelly FINALLY breaks silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama: ‘I can’t really say more than that’

Lorraine Kelly has finally broken her silence on the Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama.

The TV presenter, who has fronted her own ITV programme for almost 13 years, had previously remained tight-lipped following the drama surrounding sister show This Morning.

Phil left the show in May after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague. He later revealed that he and former best pal Holly were no longer on speaking terms.

Lorraine Kelly speaks out

When asked if she has given Holly any advice in the wake of the crisis following Phil’s departure, Lorraine told New magazine: “No, no, honestly, we are so separate.

“And I haven’t been in [at work], for, gosh, you know, that’s the first time I’ve thought about work. But no, we’re just getting on with it. Honestly, I can’t really say any more than that.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby drama

In a statement, Phil previously said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Holly denied she ever knew anything about the affair. She wrote on social media: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

Holly briefly took some time away from This Morning before returning and making a speech to viewers.

“Right then, deep breath,” she began. “Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.

Phil left This Morning in May (Credit: BBC)

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

She went on to talk about “the toll” it had taken on Phil’s mental health and of a “desire to heal”.

Phil has since been replaced with a number of different presenters. Holly has hosted alongside names including Craig Doyle, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

