Lord Sugar says 'hypocrite' Piers Morgan 'deprived essential workers of coronavirus test'

Lord Alan Sugar has claimed Piers Morgan "deprived" essential workers of getting a coronavirus test.

On Sunday (May 3), Piers told fans he had been tested for coronavirus after showing a "mild symptom".

The Good Morning Britain host updated his followers on Monday (May 4) and revealed the results came back negative.

Lord Alan Sugar said Piers Morgan "deprived" essential workers from getting a coronavirus test (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Good Morning Britain viewers divided over Piers Morgan's return

He added that he was "entitled" to be tested because he's considered a "Government-designated essential worker" since he provides information on GMB.

However, Lord Sugar didn't agree and branded Piers a "hypocrite" on Twitter.

What did he say?

The Apprentice star wrote: "@piersmorgan [is] not a Govn-designated essential worker.

"There are nurses, doctors, police, army, train and truck drivers. He deprived real essential workers from a test.

.@piersmorgan not an Govn-designated essential worker. There're Nurses, Doctors, Police, Army,train and truck drivers. He deprived a real essential workers from a test.If this was Hugh Grant, Meghan or other of his enemies like me.He would be howling from the rooftops. HYPOCRITE — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 4, 2020

"If this was Hugh Grant, Meghan or other of his enemies like me. He would be howling from the rooftops. HYPOCRITE."

In another tweet, he wrote: "Frankly @piersmorgan has shot himself in the foot.

"He would have done better saying nothing and not mention testing. He has opened a can of worms for people to have a go at him.

"However good news he tested negative."

Frankly @piersmorgan has shot himself in the foot. He would have done better saying nothing and not mention testing. He has opened a can of worms for people to have a go at him. However good news he tested negative. https://t.co/BNYg4Jdreb — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, on Monday, Piers tweeted: "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative.

He deprived real essential workers from a test.

"I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker."

He added: "I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 4, 2020

The previous evening, Piers explained he had been tested for the deadly bug.

He wrote on Twitter: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19.

"I won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

Ben Shephard has been filling in for Piers on Good Morning Britain this week alongside Susanna Reid.

However, some viewers are happy with Piers not returning to the show.

Ben Shephard is filling in for Piers on GMB (Credit: ITV)

One ED! reader wrote on Facebook: "It's so much better on GMB without him. We need calm, not the rant-man going off in a tantrum."

Another added: "It's lovely without him talking over everyone. When he comes back though, it will be me, me, me."

One person replied: "Couldn't agree more. He will have a 'pity party'. I don't watch when he's on."

Fans are missing him

However, many are already missing Piers' rants on the daytime programme.

Many GMB fans are missing Piers on the show (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dan Walker sends well wishes to Piers Morgan after COVID-19 test

One said: "Hope he's feeling better and great news he tested negative. Missing him on GMB. Ben doing a great job while he's away."

Another commented: "Well I love Piers. Says as it is. Not the same without him. If you don't like him, simple: don't watch."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about this story.