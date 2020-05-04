Lord Sugar questions how Piers Morgan can get coronavirus test 'when some frontline workers can't'

Lord Sugar has questioned how Piers Morgan has been able to take a coronavirus test when many 'frontline workers have been unable to'.

Reigniting their feud, which has been rumbling on during the COVID-19 crisis, Lord Sugar replied to Piers' original tweet explaining his absence from Good Morning Britain today (May 4).

Lord Sugar has questioned how Piers Morgan has managed to get a coronavirus test (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Lord Sugar accuses Piers Morgan of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic for his own gain

Piers didn't appear on the programme after he started suffering with 'a mild symptom' of coronavirus over the weekend.

What did Lord Sugar say?

Lord Sugar wrote: "How did @piersmorgan get a test when so many front line workers are unable?"

He added: "He would be crowing from the roof top if it was another celebrity."

Yes good point. How did @piersmorgan get a test when so many front line workers are unable. He would be crowing from the roof top if it was another celebrity. https://t.co/vg6Lyzz6fQ — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 3, 2020

He went on: "I wonder if @piersmorgan mild symptoms are actually withdrawal symptoms as he can find anything to blame the government for next week?"

I wonder if @piersmorgan mild symptoms are actually withdrawal symptoms as he can find anything to blame the government for next week. https://t.co/mcsRgMqWFd — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 3, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Lord Alan Sugar for defending sunbathers amid coronavirus lockdown

The tweets were in response to Piers revealing he wouldn't be presenting Good Morning Britain.

He made the decision not to host the show as a precaution until he got the result back from his coronavirus test.

Piers Morgan was not on today's Good Morning Britain as he waits his coronavirus result (Credit: ITV)

He said: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19.

"So won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020

Read more: Where is Piers Morgan? Does the Good Morning Britain host have coronavirus?

COVID-19 tests were initially almost impossible to get.

However, now the government has made sure more are available after setting a target of 100,000 tests a day to be carried out.

Although it is unknown if Piers had a private or NHS test, he meets the criteria as he has to travel to his place of work at Good Morning Britain.

He's also seen as a key worker as he's providing information on the pandemic during the show.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid apologise for awkward Lorraine Kelly blunder on GMB

Last week, Lord Sugar called Piers 'an utter disgrace' criticising his interview of MP Victoria Atkins, who left Piers furious after appearing to laugh when questioned over the lack of PPE available to the NHS.

Piers and Lord Sugar's feud

He even brought Piers' mum into the argument, writing: "You are an utter disgrace @piersmorgan.

"I don't know who the hell you think you are on your self appointed tirade against the GOV.

"I wonder if Mrs Morgan senior ( your mum ) is proud of you. You need help. You are a bully."

However, Piers' mum hit back: "I am the proudest Mum in the world."

I am the proudest Mum in the world. The only Journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this. — Lallie (@Lallie111) April 28, 2020

"The only Journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this," she added.

Lord Sugar also told The Sun: "What’s going on is that I am tired of the tactics he is using to just big himself up, to give himself a name, to become a martyr.

"To become the new Florence Nightingale of Britain. It is so transparent it is untrue.

"And he keeps hacking away at the government."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about this story.