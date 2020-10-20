Loose Women: Viewers stunned as Saira Khan loses it over face masks and Janet Street Porter slams lockdown

Loose Women panelists were fuming on Tuesday’s episode over lockdown.

Saira Khan was furious over Matt Hancock not wearing a face mask in a chauffeured car.

Meanwhile Janet Street-Porter accused Tier Two lockdown of being discriminatory against single people.

Saira shouted from the ITV studio that she thought it was a terrible message Matt was sending.

Despite him not doing anything wrong technically.

Saira was fuming! (Credit: ITV)

Saira was furious about the face mask debacle

She said: “I’m a busy mum, I work, I’m trying to get through all of this.

“Sometimes I watch the news and I might see Matt Hancock getting a car and visually think ‘It’s alright he’s not wearing his so i don’t need to wear a face mask.’

“Matt, wear your mask, set the example, stop giving us excuses, I’m not having it, it’s nonsense.”

Viewers were quite surprised at how ‘shouty’ Saira was.

One viewer tweeted: “#LooseWomen Saira please stop shouting! Two full episodes now she is shouting so loud I’ve had to turn tv down so much then I cant hear anyone else!!”

Saira was accused of being too ‘shouty’ on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

While Janet says she is lonely in lockdown

While another viewer advised: “If you have to shout Saira then you’ve already lost the argument #loosewomen.”

Yet another viewer defended the ITV star with: “Yes Saira is a bit shouty but that’s only because she’s frustrated, if you don’t like it, switch off #LooseWomen.”

However, Janet said she’d had enough of the rules – and is especially upset about Tier Two regulations in London.

The journalist, 73, said she thinks it is unfair to single people such as herself.

Janet feels discriminated against! (Credit: ITV)

She lamented: “I’m not too bothered about Matt Hancock because I kinda gave up on him weeks ago.

“I am totally confused, I’ve started ranting now so apologies for that, because as a single person living in London in Tier 2, us singletons are completely discriminated against.

“I like going out to have a meal with my friends in the evening, now I can’t.



“And I am condemned to sit in at home, ’cause I ain’t got a bubble; I’m too old to have a bubble. I’m fed up, I’m completely fed up.

Finally she said: “Britain now looks like a Monopoly board gone mental.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.