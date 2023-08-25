Loose Women star received death threats for wearing a bikini: ‘You won’t believe the amount of trolling I’ve had’

One Loose Women star has put her foot down – and is now standing up to trolls.

Straight-talking Saira Khan was born into a Muslim family. She has previously spoken about being criticised for wearing revealing clothing.

But Saira, 53, has told haters she’s not going to acquiesce to any of their nasty comments.

Loose Women: Saira Khan on death threats and trolling

The star, who shot to fame on The Apprentice, continued she is “proud” to display her “fit, healthy body”.

“I’m so proud to be in a bikini, yet in my culture I’ve experienced death threats for showing myself,” she said. “I can’t tell you how much trolling I’ve had.”

Saira continued to Closer: “I say: ‘Bring it on’ – because I’m not going to stop. People are scared of powerful women, because when we own who we are, we change the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Khan (@iamsairakhan)

Why did Saira quit the panel show?

Saira was a regular on Loose Women from between 2015 to 2020. However, in 2021, she quit suddenly. Revealing her decision to leave, Saira explained it was after she was asked to start an OnlyFans account.

I say: ‘Bring it on’ – because I’m not going to stop.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was when one of the young producers was sent running after me to ask whether I would be prepared to open an OnlyFans account,” she alleged to The Mirror.

“I replied: ‘You’re asking an Asian woman who has a husband and kids and comes from a Muslim family to open an OnlyFans account?'”

Saira then continued that she was asked to make the account due to her body confidence on social media. She claimed she was told it’d make a “great story”.

Saira quit Loose Women in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Saira said she was “humiliated”, “angry” and “disappointed” by the request. She has also said she felt pressured to be the “loud, gobby one” on the ITV panel show.

Read more: All the ex Loose Women stars who’ve badmouthed the show amid fresh claims of ‘toxic’ culture on set

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.