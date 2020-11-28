Loose Women star Chizzy Akudolu has told fans she feels ‘heartbroken and confused’ following the death of her beloved mum.

The daytime TV presenter and actress, 47, told fans on social media on Saturday (November 28) that her “wonderful” mum Maria has died.

Loose Women star Chizzy Akudolu confirmed her mum died last week (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Chizzy Akudolu say about her mum?

Chizzy announced that her mum passed away “suddenly” last week.

She also said Maria was in one of her dreams and considered it a sign she would “always be with” the family.

Sharing the sad news on Twitter, she wrote: “My wonderful mum suddenly passed away last week.

Chizzy Akudolu is a regular on ITV’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

“As you can imagine, it’s been a heartbreaking and confusing time.

“Last night, she was in my dream, laughing coz Bootsy peed in my hair…

As you can imagine it’s been a heartbreaking and confusing time. Last night, she was in my dream.

“Yep, she’ll always be with us! Love you always, Maria Chinwe Obosi.”

Alongside the tribute, Chizzy posted a collage of pictures of her mum smiling.

Supportive messages from the Loose Women star’s followers and friends

In the replies, the Loose Women favourite’s followers and celebrity friends shared supportive messages.

Actress Gemma Atkinson said: “So sorry Chizzy, sending lots of love to you.”

The Loose Women favourite said her mum died suddenly (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Dancer Ola Jordan wrote: “So sorry for your loss, Chizzy, thinking of you.”

TV’s Matthew Wright said: “Such sad news, my most sincere condolences xx.”

One of Chizzy’s followers said: “Well, now we know where you got your infectious smile from, keep spreading the happiness and love your wonderful mum gave you.”

Another told her: “Aww Chizzy, I’m sending you deepest and heartfelt sympathy for the sad loss of your beautiful, wonderful mum, I feel your pain, almost 12 years since I lost my mum and I cant get over her. Stay strong, your mum will be looking down on you so proud.”

Chizzy is a regular on ITV’s Loose Women, where she often serves as a guest presenter.

