Carol McGiffin was slammed by Twitter followers after a Covid rant
News

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin slammed on Twitter after fresh Covid rant

Carol is clearly not a fan of Jonathan Van-Tam, that's for sure

By Paul Hirons

Carol McGiffin was slammed on Twitter after a fresh Covid rant.

The outspoken 61-year-old Loose Women star took issue with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van-Tam.

However, it didn’t take long for users of the social media site to bite back.

Why did Carol McGiffin lose it on Twitter?

Carol, an outspoken critic of lockdowns and vaccinations, quote-tweeted a quote from Mr Van-Tam given at a press conference yesterday (Tuesday (September 14).

In the press conference, Mr Van-Tam stated that the vaccine had “probably averted” around 24million Covid cases and 112,000 deaths.

Read more: Piers Morgan comes for ‘irrelevant has-been’ Carol McGiffin after she called him ‘hypocritical monster’

It wasn’t long until Carol responded.

She called Mr Van-Tam’s comments “meaningless [bleeps]”.

Carol McGiffin slammed by followers after Covid rant
Carol McGiffin isn’t one to hold back on her opinions (Credit: ITV)

Writing in response, Carol fumed: “What a load of absolutely meaningless [bleeps].

“Scary made-up numbers are the only thing they’re good at.

Unless he has evidence for it??? I’m guessing he has roughly none.

“Unless he has evidence for it??? I’m guessing he has roughly none.”

Carol’s response initiated another response – this time from angry followers who wondered what her medical qualifications were.

carol mcgiffin lockdown
Carol has been unimpressed with lockdown restrictions (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin on Twitter

One wrote: “What medical qualifications do you have, none I presume.”

In addition, another said: “Let’s see your evidence for doubting his words… Oh, you’ve got none. Pipe down.”

After that, a third commented: “So you know more than the [Deputy] Chief Medical Officer??”

Read more: Harry and Meghan baby name criticised on Loose Women as viewers brand the panel ‘miserable’

However, some followers agreed with Carol.

One said: “What a load of BS!! They never provide any evidence whatsoever to back up their claims.”

Another agreed and said: “These so called experts need to be ignored. When they come on my TV I hit the off button within seconds.”

What do you think about Carol’s comments on Twitter? Do you agree or disagree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

shamima begum interview gmb
GMB: Richard Madeley divides viewers as they spot ‘habit’
This Morning Heather Bone
This Morning competition winner Heather Bone dies following cancer battle as tributes pour in
Prince William stuns in velvet tux as he attends Who Cares Wins awards
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reunite at TRIC AWards 2021
TRIC Awards 2021: Piers Morgan reunites with Susanna Reid
Shamima Begum on GMB this morning
GMB: Shamima Begum interview divides viewers as she apologises to Brits
Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast today
Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast as Dan Walker pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ co-star