Carol McGiffin was slammed on Twitter after a fresh Covid rant.

The outspoken 61-year-old Loose Women star took issue with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van-Tam.

However, it didn’t take long for users of the social media site to bite back.

What a load of absolutely meaningless b******s. Scary made up numbers are the only thing they're good at. Unless of course he has evidence for it??? I'm guessing he probably has roughly none. https://t.co/ldYA5XOMTM — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 14, 2021

Why did Carol McGiffin lose it on Twitter?

Carol, an outspoken critic of lockdowns and vaccinations, quote-tweeted a quote from Mr Van-Tam given at a press conference yesterday (Tuesday (September 14).

In the press conference, Mr Van-Tam stated that the vaccine had “probably averted” around 24million Covid cases and 112,000 deaths.

It wasn’t long until Carol responded.

She called Mr Van-Tam’s comments “meaningless [bleeps]”.

Carol McGiffin isn’t one to hold back on her opinions (Credit: ITV)

Writing in response, Carol fumed: “What a load of absolutely meaningless [bleeps].

“Scary made-up numbers are the only thing they’re good at.

Unless he has evidence for it??? I’m guessing he has roughly none.

Carol’s response initiated another response – this time from angry followers who wondered what her medical qualifications were.

Carol has been unimpressed with lockdown restrictions (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin on Twitter

One wrote: “What medical qualifications do you have, none I presume.”

In addition, another said: “Let’s see your evidence for doubting his words… Oh, you’ve got none. Pipe down.”

After that, a third commented: “So you know more than the [Deputy] Chief Medical Officer??”

However, some followers agreed with Carol.

One said: “What a load of BS!! They never provide any evidence whatsoever to back up their claims.”

Another agreed and said: “These so called experts need to be ignored. When they come on my TV I hit the off button within seconds.”