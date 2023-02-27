Loose Women star left ‘absolutely exhausted’ as mystery three-month illness leaves her bedridden

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed that she’s been left bedridden and “absolutely exhausted” as her mystery three-month illness takes its toll.

The presenter, 53, kept her fans updated with her progress on social media on Sunday (February 26).

Fans support ailing Loose Women star

Alongside a photo of herself with her husband Nick Feeney, Andrea said: “Things I did to fill my cup this week, that weren’t to do with work…

“I went out to support my lovely friend Brenda Edwards on the one year anniversary of the passing of her son Jamal. It was a beautiful, poignant event.

“Unfortunately, I ended up poorly in bed for three days afterwards. I had pushed myself at the gym that day, which was too much for my tired body.”

Andrea added: “So another episode of one step forward, three steps back. I am now awaiting blood tests to see why I have been poorly for so long now – it’s over three months of absolute exhaustion.

“The thinking is that it is COVID /autoimmune related. It’s a nuisance.”

It wasn’t long before support was pouring in for the TV presenter from friends and fans alike.

One said: “Glad this is being looked into now Andrea, get better soon.”

Another added: “Fatigue is so debilitating. The immune system is so complex. Good luck.”

Andrea McLean re-joined Loose Women as a guest in 2022 (Credit: YouTube / ITV)

When did Andrew leave Loose Women?

Andrea quit Loose Women in 2020 to focus on a new project, citing a nervous breakdown and the effects of lockdown among her decisions to leave.

She has since opened up about how tough the move was on her finances.

Andrea said: “On the day I announced I was leaving, every brand dropped me.

“So I went from, okay, I knew I had this amount of money coming in and this much work that will see me through the next six to eight months. It disappeared overnight.”

