Loose Women panelist makes shock ‘dig’ at co-star Stacey Solomon

Former Loose Women panelist Saira Khan has appeared to make a dig at co-star Stacey Solomon.

Between 2015 and 2020, the former Apprentice star enjoyed a five-year stint on the daytime programme. However, Saira dramatically quit at the start of 2021 with immediate effect. At the time she branded the work environment as “toxic” as well as alleging how producers asked her to sign up to OnlyFans as a PR stunt.

And now, Saira has launched out at the show again – claiming Stacey was the only one who was allowed to be “any fun”.

Loose Women star slams Stacey Solomon

In another blow to the show, Saira has accused bosses of “siloing” her during an interview with Closer. She said: “On Loose Women you saw me being quite passionate, heated and feisty, but that’s the silo they put me in.”

Saira added: “I wanted to have a bit of fun, but that wasn’t for me, that was for Stacey Solomon. Stacey was the fun one, but I had to be the loud, gobby one.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to ITV for comment.

Saira Khan ‘tolerated’ Loose Women co-stars

At the beginning of 2021, presenter Saira left the show because it was “too toxic”. The former Apprentice star told Platinum Magazine: “People think you’re best friends with everybody on Loose Women. You’re absolutely not! You have to just tolerate [some people] because you’ve got to get the work done.”

She also claimed to the Mirror: “The straw that broke the camel’s back was when one of the young producers was sent running after me to ask whether I would be prepared to open an OnlyFans account.”

Saira Khan felt ‘humiliated and angry’

A disgusted Saira went on: “I could see she [the producer] herself was mortified to ask me. I replied, ‘You’re asking an Asian woman who has a husband and kids and comes from a Muslim family to open an OnlyFans account?'”

She claimed that the young producer asked her to set up an account. This was apparently because Saira had previously shared images of her in underwear on her own social media sites, adding “it would make for a great story”.

The 52-year-old said she knew her time on the programme was up there and then. She revealed she had been left feeling “humiliated, angry” and “disappointed”.

