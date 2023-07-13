Sophie Morgan talking on Loose Women
Loose Women star Sophie Morgan left ‘heartbroken’ over discovery as she makes plea to fans

She has appealed for help

By Amelia Ward

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has appealed for help with finding her wheelchair attachment after someone stole it from her car.

The TV presenter, who was paralysed in a car accident aged 18, shared about the heartless thieves on social media.

Sophie Morgan talking on Loose Women
Sophie Morgan on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Writing on Twitter, the disability campaigner said: “My mobility car has been broken into & my wheelchair attachment, called a Batec, has been stolen. It will have NO value to anyone but a manual wheelchair user. I’m heartbroken. If anyone saw/sees anything around Camden, London. Pls report it. A small black suitcase was also taken.”

Followers rushed to show their support for the Loose Women favourite.

Support offered for Loose Women star

One wrote: “I’m so sorry that this has happened. I hope that someone hands it in. I also hope that you are doing okay, or that, if you are not doing okay, you begin to feel better soon.”

Another urged Sophie to start a fundraiser, saying: “So sorry this happened. If you don’t have insurance PLEASE start a GoFundMe! People will help.” Meanwhile, another who offered their sympathies: “Christ that’s horrible, I’m so so sorry. What a rancid thing to do.”

Sophie Morgan posing for pictures
Sophie Morgan is a disability advocate (Credit: Splash News)

Sophie claims wheelchair damaged by airline

And Sophie is having a run of bad luck, as just a week ago, she said that British Airways had broken the attachment too. She also claims it is the third they have broken in six months.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she then explained what happened. Speaking to the camera, she said: “British Airways have broken my Batec [battery-powered attachment]. I arrived at the airport and it was working.

“Now I’m reunited with it off the back of the plane and it’s not working.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Morgan (@sophlmorg)

“[The wheelchair has] some kind of electrical fault, it’s not connecting when I turn the key and so what does that tell you? It’s been manhandled.”

She added that she was “speechless”.

YouTube video player

