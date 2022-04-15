Loose Women star Judi Love has delighted her followers as she posed in a variety of colourful bikinis during her holiday in Jamaica.

Judi has swapped the shores of Blighty for the sandy beaches of the Caribbean.

And, not content with making us green with envy over the trip, she’s also got a holiday wardrobe to die for.

Loose Women favourite Judi Love has been lapping up the sunshine in Jamaica (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women star Judi Love poses in bikini

Judi delighted her fans as she shared numerous pictures and videos of herself having fun in a variety of bright and beautiful bikinis.

Embracing her curves in the sunshine, the star looked relaxed and happy as she enjoyed her break in the Caribbean.

Judi admitted she was “living her best life” on the beach as she shared a range of gorgeous bikini shots.

She said: “The running theme in these pictures!! My skin getting kissed by the sun!!!”

Indeed, Judi was seen in a hot pink two-piece, a pink floral bikini, a rather fetching life jacket teamed with black bikini bottoms and a fashionable orange number with sexy mesh cutouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove)



Over on Twitter, she shared another video of her trip.

Judi admitted: “I wanted peace, freedom, good food and quality time with my family.

“The only place I wanted to do this was Jamaica.. I love you Jamaica!” she declared.

Jamaica!! 🇯🇲❤️❤️ #jamaica #JudiLove I wanted peace, freedom, good food and quality time with my family.. The only place I wanted to do this was Jamaica.. I love you Jamaica! 🇯🇲❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn5v4z75MJ — Judi Love (@1Judilove) April 14, 2022

‘You look stunning’

Fans of the Loose Women favourite gushed over her pictures, paying both the location and Judi herself compliments aplenty.

You look blooming fabulous!

Graziano Di Prima, who danced with Judi on Strictly, was among those commenting.

He said: “Frieeeeend!! You look stunning!!”

Her Loose Women pal Sunetra Sarker joked: “So jealous that I can’t wri…”

Jane Moore said: “Hope you’re having a fab time!”

Nadia Sawalha added: “Queeennnn!”

Judi shared numerous snaps of her on the beach (Credit: Instagram)

Others wanted to know where Judi had bought her swimwear.

“Your swimwear is great, I love the orange bikini and would love to know where you purchased it Judi,” said one.

“Well deserved hols you look like you’re having a great time and those bikini colours are just amazing. You’ve brightened my day,” said a second.

“Where are the bikinis from? You look blooming fabulous!” said another.

“You look AMAZINGGGGGGGGG! Training is certainly paying off,” another commented.

