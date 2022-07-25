Judi Love of Loose Women fame broke down in tears on her Instagram today (Monday, July 25) as she announced the death of a close friend.

The 42-year-old star paid heartfelt tribute to Martyn, her driver, this morning for her 295k followers to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove)

Love Women star Judi Love shares sad news

Today saw Judi share some very sad news with her 295k followers – that her friend and driver, Martyn, had passed away.

Judi uploaded a four-minute long video consisting of clips of her and Martyn as he drove her to and from events.

In some of the other clips, Judi and Martyn pose for the camera, and in others share banter with each other.

Read more: Loose Women star Judi Love stuns GMB fans with shocking body odour heatwave hack

Judi posted a lengthy caption to accompany the video. She kicked it off by explaining that it was with “deep heartbreak” that she had to share that Martyn had died.

“Martyn often told me how much he loved his children, so my thought are firstly with them at this hard time,” she said.

She then went on to say that working in the public eye means your circle gets smaller, and Martyn was part of that circle.

Judi paid tribute to Martyn (Credit: ITV)

Judi Love pays tribute

The comedian’s tribute continued, explaining that she and Martyn built a friendship based on “laughter, life experiences, and trust”.

“Martyn saw me on my best and worst days, when my dad passed away, my daughter’s sweet 16th and a month ago when I had an operation Martyn waited outside until he knew I had been prepped, why? Because that’s the kind of man he was,” she said.

She then went on to say that for the past four years, he’d kept her and her kids safe on the road.

“To say I am truly devastated is an understatement,” she continued. “God brings different people into your life for a reason, ours was for joy, care, and love.”

Judi then recounted some fond memories she had of Martyn, before confessing she was in tears writing the caption.

“Martyn I pray our days brought you the same joy it gave me, our friendship will always remind me how important it is to find your tribe, your inner circle, treasure them and love them as much as possible,” she wrote.

Judi’s followers passed on their condolences (Credit: ITV)

Followers pass on their condolences

Plenty of Judi’s followers took to the comments to pass on their condolences.

“So sorry Judi – such lovely words for your Martyn,” one follower wrote.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

“I swear drivers come like family. Bless up Martyn,” another said.

So sorry Judi – such lovely words for your Martyn.

“This is such sad news. I feel like we all got to know a little bit of Martyn from your posts. I am so sorry to you and his family. Lots of love,” a third then commented.

“So sorry sis, these types of friendships are such a blessing,” another wrote.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.