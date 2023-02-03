Loose Women star Jane Moore has revealed her mum was rushed to hospital following a fall recently.

Jane, 60, shared a post to Instagram on Friday of herself on what appears to be a boat, travelling from Koh Lanta to Krabi airport in Thailand.

The star explained that she flew home to the UK and upon landing, she learned that her mum had been admitted to hospital.

Jane Moore on Loose Women absence

Jane wrote: “Hello peeps, here I am on my journey from Koh Lanta to Krabi airport in Thailand before heading home where I landed to learn that my mum had just been admitted to St George’s hospital, South London (after a fall) where I have spent much of the past week.

“I just wanted to give a HUGE shout out to all the staff on the Florence Nightingale ward who work tirelessly and cheerfully under often strenuous circumstances.”

Jane explained that her mum suffered a fall recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane added on Instagram: “I cannot thank them enough and she’s now back home and recuperating well.

“I will be back @loosewomen next week so see you all then. Have a great weekend everyone.”

Many of Jane’s followers offered their support and well-wishes to her mum in the comments.

One person said: “Oh no Jane what a worry for you. Hope she makes a full and speedy recovery soon.”

Another wrote: “Oh bless her, such a worry for you, pleased she is recovering well.”

Jane said she’ll be back on Loose Women next week (Credit: ITV)

Someone else commented: “Wishing your mum a speedy recovery.”

Jane Moore husband

Jane often updates fans with personal news about her family life on both Loose Women and Instagram.

In December, she revealed on the daytime show that she has split from her husband Gary.

I cannot thank them enough and she’s now back home and recuperating well.

At the time, she explained: “Gary and I are separating. But it’s weird that it’s out there because we’ve been processing it for about a year.

“We’re still in the same house together, we’re still going to do Christmas together. Our kids know, our family know.”

She also said: “I would always say he is my best friend. I hope if he was sitting here, he would say I’m his best friend.

“I’m just very very keen that we don’t lose that element of it.”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

