Loose Women fans hit out as menstrual cup discussion airs at lunchtime

The Loose Women panel put ITV viewers off their lunch on Thursday (November 4) as they discussed menstrual cups.

Hosts Charlene White, Linda Robson, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha were talking about the benefits of the cups, which includes being more environmentally friendly and cheaper, than tampons.

But instead of giving the audience food for thought, the segment put them off their food instead.

The Loose Women discussed menstrual cups (Credit: ITV)

“Remind me not to eat lunch when Loose Women are on (sic)” tweeted one traumatised viewer.

“Not after I’ve had my lunch. I’m out of here,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a third simply said: “Those look awful.”

Menstrual cups are at alternative to more traditional sanitary care like tampons and pads.

The cups sit in the vagina and are emptied, cleaned and reinserted.

What are menstrual cups?

They are better for the environment than tampons and pads, which are huge contributors to plastic pollution.

Tampons have also been linked with a serious condition called Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the segment (Credit: ITV)

The packaging that tampons and pads come in also create a lot of waste and cups have been increasing in popularity as consumers become more environmentally aware.

Cups are also much cheaper in the long run. Loose Women revealed that the average amount spent on period products in a lifetime is £18,000.

But despite the obvious benefits, the idea of popping a cup out and washing it to reuse, didn’t sit well with everyone.

Charlene demonstrated how to use a menstrual cup (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

One viewer tweeted: “So glad I don’t have periods anymore. I couldn’t cope with that cup.”

Another pointed out a big drawback: “Not sure how I feel about using the sink in the office to wash it out.”

“Yeah you can’t really use that while you’re out or at work,” agreed someone else.

Elsewhere in the Loose Women universe, regular panelist Kaye Adams was stopped by cops this week.

Kaye was in Glasgow, where world leaders are meeting to talk about climate change, when she was stopped by a plain clothes officer.

She was filming some clips for Instagram on her iPhone when she was stopped by the officer.

Kaye Adams stopped by police (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She shared her experience with her followers on social media writing: “Amazing to think that the future of the planet is being discussed behind these turnstiles.

“Just slightly concerned to be stopped and questioned by a plain clothes police officer who thought I was dodgy.”

