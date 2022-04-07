Denise Welch ‘unrecognisable’ as she stuns fans with ‘transformation’

Loose Women star Denise Welch stunned fans with a ‘transformation’ that left her looking ‘unrecognisable’ yesterday (Wednesday, April 6).

The 63-year-old took to Instagram to share her new look, and followers were blown away – and pretty confused too!

Denise Welch on Instagram

Denise took to Instagram yesterday to share her stunning makeover with her 360k followers.

The star uploaded a picture of herself in her kitchen, wearing gym wear. However, it wasn’t her outfit that grabbed her followers’ attention.

In the snap, a younger-looking Denise has transformed and can be seen wearing a shoulder-length blonde wig and pink glasses. It really is difficult to believe that it’s actually Denise in the picture!

“Playing around with wigs and a ‘smidge’ of a filter with @glambypamelab,” Denise captioned the snap.

“I now feel the need for an ‘interview look’ every time I go to the bloody shops!!!”

Denise’s followers were stunned at her transformation, with many shocked that it was even her in the picture.

“Doesn’t even look like you!!! Wow,” one of her followers said.

“That is NOT you!!!!!” another commented.

“I had to zoom in then to make sure that was you,” a third wrote.

“Wtaf? What have you done with Denise Welch??!!” another joked.

Some of her followers were loving the new look. “Omg I love this,” one said.

“This is a look,” another gushed.

What else has Denise Welch been up to recently?

This isn’t the first time that the Loose Women star has blown her followers away recently.

The 63-year-old stunned with a swimsuit snap last week – and her fans were loving it!

Denise, who is currently enjoying a holiday in LA, uploaded a snap of herself in a pink swimsuit for her 360k followers to see.

“Lovely to have a day off even though unexpected as someone unprofessionally pulled out of filming with 2 hrs to go!!” she captioned the snap.

“Anyway, I’m loving life here in LA but I miss my pals and my @lighterlife gang,” she continued. “Much easier to eat healthier when it’s constantly sunny though. Won’t ever tire of this view and feel very lucky.”

Denise’s followers were big fans of her snap. “You look totally amazing,” one said.

“Oh you look absolutely bloody amazing. The LA life suits you for sure. Gorgeous,” another said.

